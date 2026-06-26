ED freezes 56 bank accounts in Polytechnic teacher scam

The searches were carried out on Tuesday at 21 premises across Chennai, Madurai, Tiruchy and Coimbatore under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

According to the ED, documents relating to 36 immovable properties with a guideline value of about

Rs 9.67 crore, with estimated market value exceeding Rs 20 crore, were seized. The agency also recovered digital evidence, alleged records of cash collections, carbon copies of OMR answer sheets of various government recruitment examinations and copies of candidates’ certificates.