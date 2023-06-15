ED files petition seeking permission for AIIMS team to examine Senthilbalaji

(With inputs from bureau/PTI)

CHENNAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a new petition in the Chennai sessions court seeking AIIMS doctors team to do health checkup for Senthilbalaji.

The case against 47-year-old Balaji, who is the first member of the M K Stalin Cabinet to be arrested by a law enforcement agency, and his aides relates to his tenure as the state transport minister in the AIADMK government during 2011-15.

After his formal arrest at around 1.30 am on Wednesday, Balaji, who is the minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise, complained of chest pain and was admitted to a government hospital in Chennai. He underwent a coronary angiogram and was advised bypass surgery at the "earliest".

TV visuals showed Balaji feeling uneasy and crying while being brought to the hospital in a stretcher. He was arrested after a long session of questioning, official sources said.

A Chennai court later sent the minister to judicial custody till June 28 after which he sought permission to be shifted to a private hospital in Chennai for further treatment and also applied for interim bail.