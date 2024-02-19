ED files details of cases pending against ex-Minister Senthilbalaji in MHC

CHENNAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday, submitted details of the cases pending against jailed DMK leader and former Minister V Senthilbalaji in the Madras High Court.

Recording the submission, Justice N Anand Venkatesh adjourned the hearing of Senthilbalaji's bail plea on February 21 for further submission.

Former Minister Senthilbalaji, who resigned his ministership recently, has approached the MHC seeking bail in the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case registered by ED.

However, the ED objected to the bail plea and submitted that even though he resigned from the cabinet, he is still an influential person, he can tamper with the witnesses and evidence if released on bail. Senthilbalaji's bail petitions were dismissed in various courts, said the ED, and there is no change of circumstances from the previous bail dismissal, ED contended.

It was also submitted that there are more than 30 cases registered against Senthilbalaji, and objected to the bail plea.

Senthilbalaji was arrested under the PMLA, by the ED on June 14 at his residence in Chennai.

The investigating agency registered the PMLA case against Senthilbalaji over an alleged cash-for-jobs scam during his tenure as Transport Minister in the then AIADMK regime.

On the same day, the principal sessions judge subjugated Senthilbalaji under judicial custody.

Subsequently, he underwent a surgery for the complaint of coronary artery blockage, and later he was shifted to Puzhal prison.

Later, Senthilbalaji was produced before the sessions court in Chennai on August 12, and the ED submitted a charge sheet of about 200 pages and 3000 pages of documents related to the investigation in a sealed cover.

It may be noted that earlier the Madras High Court has denied to grant bail to Senthilbalaji under medical grounds and also cited the abscondence of his brother Ashok Kumar, who is also the co-accused in the PMLA case.