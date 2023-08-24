ED files charge sheet against Ponmudy’s son

CHENNAI: More than a month after the searches on premises belonging to Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy and his MP son Gautham Sigamani, the Enforcement Directorate team on Wednesday filed a charge sheet against Gautham Sigamani and six others in PMLA case at principal session court here.

The raids were carried out in connection with a 2012 case filed during the then AIADMK regime alleging that Ponmudy, as minister of mines and resources in 2007 during the DMK regime, issued licenses for quarrying of red sand in the name of his son, Sigamani and relatives, without following norms. It was also alleged that they had mined more sand than allowed by the government, causing a loss of Rs 28 crore to the exchequer.

It may be noted that during the search operation, unaccounted cash amounting to Rs 81.7 lakh was seized, along with unexplained foreign currency primarily in British pounds equivalent to approximately Rs 13 lakh from the residence of Ponmudy. Furthermore, an amount of Rs 41.9 crore, identified as direct proceeds of crime, was freezed as it was held in the form of a fixed deposit.

The case is expected to be transferred to a special court for MPs and MLAs.