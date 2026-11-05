ED conducts searches on BLM premises; never defaulted on paying investors for 20 years, claims firm

Officials said 11 premises in the two states were covered by the Kochi office of the central agency under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

It is alleged that Premkumar misused his influence to divert crores of rupees that the society collected from public depositors to the accounts of his wife and relatives for personal use. The ED claimed he pledged the society's Ragam Theatre without the money reaching the society and acquired about 500 acres at Kancheepuram in his wife's name.

Meanwhile, after coming under the radar of the Kerala police and the Enforcement Directorate, the society claimed that it has been providing appropriate profits to all their members and deposits for the last 20 years.