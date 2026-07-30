ED conducts searches in four cities in Coimbatore bomb blast terror funding case

The agency alleged that the accused raised funds for their activities through two major channels. One involved operating a fake COVID-19 vaccination certificate racket during the pandemic, generating money from people seeking vaccination certificates without receiving the vaccine.

The second involved collecting donations and fraudulent investments through Kovai Arabic College, which investigators alleged was used to radicalise youths.

The ED said its investigation revealed that 12 accused in the Coimbatore bomb blast case, including Jamesha Mubeen, had attended online or offline sessions conducted by Kovai Arabic College. The agency alleged that they were mentored by Jameel Basha, identified as the promoter of the institution, following which they were indoctrinated into Salafi-Jihadi ideology and conspired to carry out the terror attack in support of the banned terrorist organisation ISIS.

The searches are aimed at tracing the alleged proceeds of crime and uncovering the financial network linked to the terror funding investigation.