ED conducts searches at ‘Lottery king’ Martin’s premises in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday held searches in the properties of ‘lottery king’ Martin in Coimbatore. While a 11-member team from Kochi searched Martin’s house in Thudiyalur, other teams raided Martin Homeopathic Medical College and Hospital, his corporate office and his other office on sixth cross street in Gandhipuram.

Martin, who is in to several businesses, also sells lottery. The raids continued till late in the night amidst tight security. A similar raid was conducted in the properties of Martin in 2019.