ED conducts raids linked to TN minister in disproportionate assets case

CHENNAI: The Enforcement Directorate's (ED) Chennai Zonal Office executed search operations across multiple locations in Dindigul and Chennai, Tamil Nadu, on August 16. The raids targeted premises connected to I Periyasamy, the state's Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, his son I.P. Senthil Kumar (MLA, Palani Constituency), and associated individuals, said a press release from ED.

The ED's investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, stems from a disproportionate assets case registered by Tamil Nadu's Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) against Minister Periyasamy and his family. The DVAC chargesheet, alleging possession of disproportionate assets worth approximately Rs. 2 Crore, forms the scheduled offence triggering the PMLA inquiry. The chargesheet alleges these assets were amassed during Periyasamy's previous tenure as Minister for Revenue and Prisons.

While the Special Court in Dindigul had earlier discharged Periyasamy and his family in this case, the Madras High Court overturned that decision in April 2025. The High Court directed the Special Court to proceed with the trial and expedite its completion. However, in a significant development on August 18, 2025, the Supreme Court of India stayed the trial proceedings before the Dindigul Special Court.

The ED searches yielded crucial evidence, including, documents related to properties and investments seized from the residence of MLA I.P. Senthil Kumar.

Property/investment documents seized from the residence of Indra, daughter of I. Periyasamy.

Evidence recovered from the office premises of Irulappa Mills India Pvt. Ltd., where both I. Periyasamy and his younger son, P. Prabhu, serve as Directors.

Discovery of certain alleged "paper companies" operating from the Irulappa Mills premises. ED officials are currently verifying the accounts of these companies.

Seizure of digital devices, the contents of which are under analysis.

The Enforcement Directorate has stated that further investigation into the matter is actively progressing. The probe focuses on uncovering potential money laundering activities linked to the alleged disproportionate assets.