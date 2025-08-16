ED raids Tamil Nadu Minister I Periyasamy, family in money laundering case

Begin typing your search...

    AuthorPTIPTI|16 Aug 2025 9:37 AM IST
    CHENNAI: The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday searched premises linked to Tamil Nadu Minister and DMK leader I Periyasamy and his family as part of a money laundering investigation, official sources said.

    According to the sources, his MLA son, I P Senthil Kumar, is being searched too.

    The action is being taken under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

    Periyasamy (72) is the minister for rural development, panchayats and panchayat unions.

