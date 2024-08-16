ED commences witness examination in money laundering case against Senthilbalaji

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Enforcement commenced witness examination before the principal sessions court, Chennai, in the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case against former minister V Senthilbalaji.

On Friday, the witness examination proceedings in the PMLA case commenced before the principal sessions judge S Alli.

During the proceedings the then chief manager of City Union Bank, Karur, appeared before the court for the examination.

The special public prosecutor of ED, N Ramesh advanced the examination with the bank manager regarding the money transactions of the accounts of Senthilbalaji, his wife and his brother.

However, the counsel for Senthilbalaji objected to several statements of the witness and submitted that they were not served with original challans or counter foils and other bank documents related to the case.

The counsel for Senthilbalaji sought the court's permission to cross examine the chief bank manager.

After the request, the judge posted the matter to August 22 for further proceedings.

The judge also extended the judicial custody of Senthilbalaji until then.

Senthilbalaji was arrested under PMLA by the ED on June 14 last year from his residence in Chennai.

The investigating agency registered the PMLA case against Senthilbalaji over an alleged cash-for-jobs scam during his tenure as Transport Minister in the then AIADMK regime between 2011 - 2016.

The principal sessions court dismissed the pleas of Senthilbalaji sought to defer the proceedings of the PMLA case and discharge him from the case.

Subsequently, on August 8, the sessions court framed the charges against Senthilbalaji, however, he pleaded not guilty.