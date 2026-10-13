ED case against Ponmudy cannot continue after acquittal, says MHC

Ponmudy had approached the High Court seeking to quash the case registered by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), following his acquittal in the predicate offence by the Sessions Court on April 2.

The case relates to alleged illegal red earth quarrying during his tenure as mines and minerals minister from 2007 to 2011. The prosecution alleged that Ponmudy had conspired with his son and others to allot quarry licences to his son, a friend, and his brother-in-law, who allegedly extracted red earth beyond the permitted limits without paying seigniorage fees, causing a wrongful loss of Rs 28.37 crore to the State exchequer.

Ponmudy submitted that the Sessions Court had acquitted him of all charges, holding that there was no link between the grant of the quarry lease and the alleged illegal gain or conspiracy.