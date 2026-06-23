ED begins raids in connection with polytechnic teachers recruitment scam in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Sleuths from the Enforcement Directorate started searches on Tuesday (June 23) in at least 18 premises at Chennai, Trichy, Coimbatore and Madurai in a case pertaining to the Teacher Recruitment Exam mark manipulation case. The ED case is based on a FIR registered by the Chennai City Central Crime Branch (CCB) in 2017 and a chargesheet filed in 2021 regarding a major manipulation scandal in the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) polytechnic lecturer exams.
The CCB investigation exposed massive irregularities in the selection process.
Staff at a private, Delhi-based agency were accused of tampering with OMR answer sheets and manipulating data.
Over 196 candidates were initially booked by the CCB for suspected involvement, with allegations that candidates paid touts between Rs 25 lakhs to Rs 30 lakhs for selection.
The investigation had then resulted in arrests, and authorities have conducted coordinated searches across multiple locations in Tamil Nadu - including Chennai, Trichy, Coimbatore, and Madurai.