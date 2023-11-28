ED attempting to defame DMK govt: N R Elango

CHENNAI: Shortly after the Madras High Court stayed the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to five District Collectors in the State, DMK Rajya Sabha MP N R Elango alleged that the ED was acting at the behest of the ruling BJP to defame the DMK regime ahead of the ensuing Parliamentary polls.

Talking to media persons shortly after the HC ordered the stay here, Elango said, "The Enforcement Directorate, which is acting like a henchman of the BJP regime, has taken up the case to defame the Tamil Nadu government."

Claiming that the motive of ED was evident from its own affidavit, the DMK MP recalled the 2016 election speech of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and said, "In 2016, when the BJP contested alone, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah claimed that the then AIADMK regime had engaged in sand smuggling to the tune of Rs 20,000 crore."

Questioning the BJP's inaction against the AIADMK after returning to power in 2019, Elango said that sand smuggling cases were pending in all states in the country.

"We have sought the details of cases pending in BJP ruled states. Does the ED not exist, or does the jurisdiction of the union govt not extend to those states? ED did not file cases in those states," he alleged, claiming that the cases were being tried by ED to divert public attention.

Questioning the submission of ED before the HC that revenue loss to the tune of Rs 4,730 crore was suffered by the State exchequer, the senior advocate said that the State sold 31 lakh loads of sand in 2011-12 and the number reduced to 1.5 lakh loads in 2020-21 and 80,000 loads in 2021-22.

Without knowing this basic knowledge, the ED has claimed that 27.75 lakhs must have been sold, and hence the loss to the tune of Rs 4,730 crore owing to unaccounted sand loads, Elango reasoned.

Stating that the Assistant Director of ED had acknowledged the measures taken by the State government in cracking down on sand smuggling through GO MS no 4 of January 6, 2022, the DMK MP said that the same ED has contradicted its own claims in the affidavit now. The Madras High Court has prima facie agreed that there is evidence to the ED trying to infringe the rights of the states, which is against federalism.