ED arrests two from Tamil Nadu in Rs 400-crore pan India cyber fraud network

The arrested have been identified as Roshan Fiaz of Chennai and Ammar of Pudukkottai. According to the ED, the duo was part of an organised network that contacted victims through social media platforms and induced them to transfer large sums of money into mule bank accounts on the pretext of investment opportunities, share market returns, and job offers.

The money deposited in these accounts was split into smaller amounts and routed through multiple mule accounts. A portion of the proceeds was withdrawn in cash, while the remaining amount was transferred through cryptocurrency wallets, the central agency said.

The ED initiated its investigation based on two FIRs registered by the State Cyber Crime Command Centre of Tamil Nadu police and the Cyber Crime police station in Cyberabad, Telangana, under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, the Indian Penal Code, and the Information Technology Act.