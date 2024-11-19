ED arrests 2 Chinese nationals in Digital Loan App Case from Tiruchy

CHENNAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested two Chinese nationals, Xiao Ya Mao and Wu Yuanlun, on November 13, in Tiruchy under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The arrests were made in connection with digital loan apps operated by Chinese nationals.

A principal sessions court in Chennai granted the ED a 3-day custody of the accused.

Following the expiration of their ED custody, the Principal Sessions Judge in Chennai ordered Xiao Ya Mao and Wu Yuanlun to judicial custody until November 29.

The ED's action is part of a broader crackdown on illicit digital lending operations allegedly linked to Chinese nationals.

Further investigations are underway.