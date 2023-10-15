ED action against DMK ministers ahead of polls questionable: Seeman

VELLORE: The enforcement Directorate (ED) action against DMK ministers ahead of elections is questionable, said Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief coordinator Seeman on Saturday. Interacting with the media, the NTK chief said political partied will seek an alliance with the Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) when people understand and accept alternate politics.

Terming the State BJP chief Annamalai’s statement that he was a bonafied Tamilian surprising, Seeman said when Annamalai had said he was proud to talk Kannada when the latter was in service in Karnataka.

The NTK chief alleged that the National Education Policy (NEP) of the central government was based on RSS ideology, which was being forced on students. The GST, toll plaza tax and road tax increase were also additional burdens being put on the people by the government, he added. He alleged that BJP will come to TN seeking votes even if they are unable to resolve the Cauvery dispute.