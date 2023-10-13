ECR gears up for national cyclothon competition

CHENGALPATTU: In view of the national cyclothon competition to be held on October 15, Chengalpattu collector AR Rahul Nath on Thursday instructed all those concerned to keep the roads on East Coast Road traffic free on the competition day.

The competition will witness 1,200 national level cycling champions from various states like Delhi, Bihar, Gujarat, Kerala, cycling between Akkarai and Mahabalipuram for a distance of 55 kilometres from 4.30 am to 9 am on Sunday.

The competition will be flagged off by sports minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. The government has announced Rs 30 lakh for the winner.

As part of the preparations, Collector Rahul Nath called for a meeting with the owners and managers of hotels, resorts, farmhouses and beach houses located on ECR and briefed them not to process any check-outs on the day of the competition.

Cattle owners have also been instructed not to let their cattle graze haphazardly on the East Coast Road and keep them on a leash during the event.