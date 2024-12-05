Eco-tourism spot to come up at biodiverse rich Sethumadai in Coimbatore

CHENNAI: To boost tourism at lesser-known spots, the State has decided to develop an eco-tourism region in Sethumadai of Coimbatore district.

A senior Tourism department official, seeking anonymity, said the State is keen on developing eco-tourism projects across TN with private sector participation to facilitate best-in-class experiences and has incorporated Tamil Nadu Wilderness Experiences Corporation (TNWEC), a special purpose vehicle (SPV).

The government has identified 1.05 hectares of land (2.6 acres) at Sethumadai in Vettaikkaran Pudhuru village for the project.

“The site serves as a gateway to the renowned Anamalai (Tamil Nadu) and Parambikulam (Kerala) tiger reserves,” he said, adding, “Sethumadai lies against the panoramic backdrop of the forested mountains of the Western Ghats, about 25 km from Pollachi in Coimbatore.”

He pointed out that adjacent to the proposed site is a British-era rest house and other structures, including a state-of-the-art Interpretation Centre (Anamalaiyagam Conservation Centre, adding immense potential to the project.

“Against this backdrop, the State intends to appoint a private entity for the design, development, and construction of eco-tourism facilities on the Sethumadai eco-tourism site on A PPP basis for a period of 20 years, including, without limitation, eco-resorts and eco-dormitories, nature-themed restaurant and cafe, as well as open spaces and utilities.”

The official said that considering the site’s geographical location, activities like camping, interpretation centre, eco-education, wildlife safari and other related activities, the estimated project cost would be about Rs 11 crore. “The project is expected to start soon as the selection process of appointing concessionaires has started through a tender process,” he said.

“Sethumadai, a buffer zone for ATR, is crucial for wildlife and offers tourists regular sightings of elephants and carnivores like tigers and leopards. There is a study on tigers outside the reserves. Sethumadai is one such potential area. A responsible tourism plan should be in place,” opined a forest ranger who had served in ATR.