ECI to conduct special voter enrolment drive at polling stations in TN on October 10

CHENNAI: Amid confusion and allegations surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, the Tamil Nadu Election Department will conduct a special drive across the State for inclusion, deletion and change of address in the electoral rolls.
During the special drive, to be conducted on October 10 at every polling station in the State, voters will not be required to submit a declaration form or provide details of their parents, as was required during the SIR exercise.
"The Election Commission has asked States that have completed the SIR process to make arrangements for inclusion of names in the electoral rolls. As per the commission's instructions, a special drive will be held across the State," an official said.
Officials said the process would be simple, similar to the Special Summary Revision (SSR) conducted every year between October and December. Eligible applicants can submit their applications along with the required documents.
"If an applicant wants to include their name in the electoral roll, they have to submit Form 6 along with one document each as proof of date of birth and residence," an Election Department official said.
The department has also urged youngsters and first-time voters who wish to enrol to use the ECI portal. Applicants must upload a recent, good-quality, unsigned, colour passport-size photograph measuring 4.5 cm x 3.5 cm, with a white background.
After the enrolment, the Elector's Photo Identity Card (EPIC) will be delivered free of cost to the postal address provided by the applicant through Speed Post, with proper acknowledgement.
On October 10, applicants must submit documents for proof of date of birth and residence along with the application
DoB proof
(any one from below)
Birth certificate
Aadhaar card
PAN card
Driving licence
Class X or Class XII certificate
Address proof
(any one from below)
Water or electricity or gas bill (from at least past one year)
Aadhaar card
Bank passbook or post office passbook
Registered rent/lease deed
Passport