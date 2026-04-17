ECI steps up drive against inducements

Over the past few days, the poll body has stepped up messaging against the use of cash, gifts and token-based promises aimed at influencing voters during the ongoing election campaign.

Both Dravidian majors — the DMK and the AIADMK — have announced welfare promises in their manifestos.

The DMK has proposed providing Rs. 8,000 worth of household support to eligible families not covered under the income tax bracket, while the AIADMK has announced Rs 10,000 assistance along with household appliances such as refrigerators for ration card holders if voted to power.