ECI steps up drive against inducements

CHENNAI: Amid allegations of parties distributing "model tokens" and campaign material resembling cash and freebies, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has intensified its awareness campaign against vote inducements in Tamil Nadu.
Over the past few days, the poll body has stepped up messaging against the use of cash, gifts and token-based promises aimed at influencing voters during the ongoing election campaign.
Both Dravidian majors — the DMK and the AIADMK — have announced welfare promises in their manifestos.
The DMK has proposed providing Rs. 8,000 worth of household support to eligible families not covered under the income tax bracket, while the AIADMK has announced Rs 10,000 assistance along with household appliances such as refrigerators for ration card holders if voted to power.
DMK reportedly have distributed tokens depicting Rs 8,000, and AIADMK cadres have issued handbills showing Rs 10,000
At the ground level, cadres of both parties have been circulating campaign materials reflecting these promises. DMK workers have reportedly distributed tokens depicting Rs 8,000 and household items, while AIADMK cadres have issued handbills showing Rs 10,000 and appliances.
Amid these developments, both parties have lodged complaints against each other with the ECI, alleging violation of election norms.
In response, the Commission has launched a parallel campaign cautioning voters against inducements. Through handbills and social media outreach, the ECI has warned that accepting money or gifts for votes could weaken citizens' ability to question governance for the next five years.
Officials said the campaign aims to reinforce ethical voting and ensure that the election remains free, fair and uninfluenced by monetary or material inducements.