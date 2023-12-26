ECI revised schedule of spl summary revision of electoral roll

CHENNAI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has revised the date of publication of electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu and 11 other states. The commission, following requests from the states, has rescheduled from January 5 to January 22.

Under Secretary of the Commission Rajesh Kumar Singh, in a communication on Tuesday, said the special summary revision of the electoral roll with respect to January 1, 2024 as the qualification date in the 12 states and UTs shall be done as per the revised schedule. Disposal of claims and objections postponed from December 26 to January 12.

Checking of health parameters and obtaining commission's permission for final publication and updating database and printing of supplements has been rescheduled from January 1 to January 17 and the schedule for final publication revised from January 5 to January 22.