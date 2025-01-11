ECI recognises VCK as State party, CM Stalin lauds Thiruma

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M K Stalin on Saturday welcomed the Election Commission officially declaring Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) was recognised as a State Party.

In a social media post, he saw it as a recognition for the hardwork of VCK Founder and Lok Sabha MP Thol Thirumavalavan.

"I am pleased to learn that the Election Commission has officially declared that the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi is recognised as a State Party", CM Stalin said.

"I see this as a recognition for the hard work of my dear brother Mr. @thirumaofficial", he added.

VCK is a key ally of the ruling DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.