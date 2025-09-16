ECI recognised Anbumani as PMK chief, say loyalists; dad’s faction reject claim

CHENNAI: Bringing in the Election Commission (ECI) in its feud against PMK founder S Ramadoss-led faction, the loyalists of his son Anbumani Ramadoss cited a letter from EC to claim that it has recognised the latter as the party president till August 2026, a claim rejected by the rivals.

Advocate K Balu, a key member of the Anbumani camp, claimed that the ECI has accepted resolutions passed at the general council meeting last month and displayed a letter from the panel reaffirming the mango symbol for future elections and stating that only members under Anbumani’s leadership could use the party name and symbol.

“The EC has removed all doubts. Anbumani will continue as president, and the general secretary and treasurer will also remain in office until August 2026,” Balu said. He asked media not to describe the PMK as split, insisting it was united under Anbumani.

However, contesting the claim, party founder Ramadoss’s supporters said he had expelled Anbumani from the party last week.

“Wherever our leader Ramadoss is, that is the PMK. He is the founder who built this movement for more than 46 years, and no one can snatch the party away,” said MLA Arul, adding that the GC meeting that Balu cited was invalid.

Arul recounted a detailed timeline of internal decisions, stating that the party’s executive and general councils had already removed Anbumani as president on April 14 and reappointed Ramadoss as party chief. “The so-called general council meeting convened by Anbumani had no authority. Our executive and general councils alone can decide, and they have confirmed Ramadoss as president,” he said.

He alleged that the party headquarters address was secretly shifted to Anbumani’s residence without the knowledge of the founder or senior office-bearers and claimed the ECI letter merely confirmed the party’s mango symbol, not Anbumani’s leadership. “EC has only acknowledged the symbol allocation under election law. It has not declared Anbumani as party president,” Arul asserted.

Calling the letter presented by Balu “the 41st lie,” Arul added that Ramadoss remains the party’s only leader.