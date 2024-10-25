Begin typing your search...

    ECI includes Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam in newly released party list

    TVK has secured a place in the list released by the Election Commission of India after the parliamentary election

    25 Oct 2024
    ECI includes Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam in newly released party list
    Election Commission of India; Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam leader Vijay 

    CHENNAI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has included actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in its newly released party list.

    According to a Daily Thanthi report, TVK has secured a place in the list released by the Election Commission of India after the parliamentary elections.

    This comes ahead of the party's first conference, which is scheduled to be held in Vikravandi on Sunday.

