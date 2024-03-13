'ECI has recognised me as AIADMK Gen Secy,' asserts EPS

CHENNAI: The Election Commission of India has recognised him as the General secretary of the AIADMK, said Edappadi K Palaniswami in his reply to ECI on Wednesday.

Citing the Madras High Court and Apex Court orders, permitting the July 11, 2022 general council in which he was elected as GS of the party, Palaniswami urged the ECI to dismiss Suriyamoorthy's petition.

Suriyamoorthy, in his petition, urged the ECI not to allot the the Two-Leaves symbol to Palaniswami and demanded the Commission to freeze the symbol till the original civil suits that were pending before the MHC were disposed of.