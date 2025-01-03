ECI has limited jurisdiction over internal party affairs, reject petitions over Two Leaves: EPS

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to reject the representation of expelled leader O Panneerselvam over the allotment of Two Leaves symbol, citing that a pending civil suit on the party affairs.

Panneerselvam has appealed to the ECI to restrain Palaniswami from using the party name or symbol until the civil suit reaches a logical conclusion.

The civil suit filed by Panneerselvam, which challenges Palaniswami's elevation to general secretary, is still pending before a lower court. Palaniswami stated in his written submission that there are no new facts or circumstances for the EC to consider a fresh representation concerning the AIADMK party. He urged the Election Commission to reject the representation made by Panneerselvam and others.

The Election Commission's jurisdiction over the internal affairs of any party is limited unless a claim is made before it under the symbol orders, the AIADMK general secretary argued. He added that this does not apply to the current situation, pointing out that no election is due in the State in the immediate future.

Panneerselvam and two other petitioners have challenged the validity of the general council meeting held on July 11, 2022. At the prima facie stage, the Supreme Court upheld the meeting's validity in its order on February 23, 2023. Meanwhile, the challenge to the resolution passed at the meeting was rejected by a single judge of the Madras High Court, and a division bench confirmed this decision on August 25, 2023. Palaniswami added that the apex court also rejected the special leave petition against this decision in January 2024.

Pointing out that the Election Commission is aware of these developments, Palaniswami noted that Panneerselvam and two others had filed two sets of suits challenging the validity of the GC meeting and the resolutions.

"This once again proves that the general council meeting and the resolutions are valid," Palaniswami concluded, dismissing Panneerselvam's claims that the July 2022 meeting was against the party's interests and its bylaws.