ECI bans exit, opinion polls

The bypolls for Madurantakam and Dharapuram Assembly constituencies are scheduled to be held on October 6, from 7 am to 6 pm.

According to an official release from the Tamil Nadu government, in exercise of its powers under Section 126A of the Representation of the People (RP) Act, 1951, the Election Commission has notified that conducting, publishing, or publicising any exit poll by print or electronic media is strictly prohibited between 7 am and 6.30 pm October 6.