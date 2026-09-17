ECI bans exit, opinion polls

CHENNAI: The ECI has issued strict restrictions regarding the publication and dissemination of exit poll and opinion poll results for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly by-elections.
The bypolls for Madurantakam and Dharapuram Assembly constituencies are scheduled to be held on October 6, from 7 am to 6 pm.
According to an official release from the Tamil Nadu government, in exercise of its powers under Section 126A of the Representation of the People (RP) Act, 1951, the Election Commission has notified that conducting, publishing, or publicising any exit poll by print or electronic media is strictly prohibited between 7 am and 6.30 pm October 6.
The ban extends to disseminating exit poll results in any other manner in connection with the aforementioned by-elections.
The release highlighted that under Section 126A(3) of the Act, any individual who contravenes these provisions will be punishable with imprisonment for a term that may extend to two years, or with a fine, or both.
Additionally, the Election Commission clarified that displaying any election matter, including the results of any opinion poll or survey, on any electronic media is prohibited during the 48 hours ending with hours fixed for conclusion of the poll.
This directive falls under Section 126(1)(b) of the RP Act, 1951.