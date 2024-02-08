ECI appoints additional CEOs, joint CEOs for TN

CHENNAI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) appointed an additional Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) and two joint CEOs for Tamil Nadu in view of the ensuing Lok Sabha polls.

Shankar Lal Kumawat has been appointed as additional CEO, while H S Srikanth and P Aravindan have been appointed as the joint CEOs for Tamil Nadu, said Principal Secretary of ECI Rahul Sharma in a recent communication to Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu Shiv Das Meena.

The appointments have been made based on the request from the state, requesting for additional officers to assist Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo in the smooth conduct of the Lok Sabha polls.