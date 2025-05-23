ECI allows mobile deposit facility for voters

CHENNAI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has decided to allow mobile deposit facility for voters outside the polling stations. It has also rationalised norms for canvassing.

Taking into consideration the challenges faced not only by the voters at large but also by senior citizens, women, and persons with disabilities electors in managing mobile phones on the poll day, the ECI has issued instructions to provide mobile deposit facility outside the polling stations.

Only mobile phones can be allowed within 100 metres of the polling station and in switched-off mode. Pigeonhole boxes or jute bags can be provided near the entrance door of the polling station where the voters would be required to deposit their mobile phones, the Commission said in a press release.

In a move aimed at improving election day facilitation, the Commission has rationalised the permissible norms for canvassing in line with the electoral laws to 100 metres from the entrance of the polling station. However, electioneering will not be allowed within a 100-metre radius around the polling station on the polling day.

Booths set up by candidates on poll day for issuing unofficial identity slips to electors, if they are not carrying their official Voter Information Slips issued by the Commission, can now be set up beyond 100 meters of any polling station.