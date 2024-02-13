ECI allotted "battery torch" symbol to MNM

CHENNAI: Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) has been allotted the "battery torch" symbol by the Election Commission for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The ECI has allotted the battery torch symbol for all the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Kamal Haasan's party is yet to decide on the alliance for the forthcoming Parliamentary polls even as rumours abound about the party joining the DMK-led alliance in the state. However, so far no formal talks have been held between the two parties. DMK has already held one round of seat-sharing talks with its allies.

MNM contested on the symbol of battery torch in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and 2021 State Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Kamal Haasan's party garnered a vote share of 3.77 per cent while it got a 2.68 per cent vote share in the 2021 State Assembly polls.