Echoes from Sathankulam...lest we forget

Dark clothes

Here are some of the demands made by the police to cover-up their acts. When the victims’ friends, David and Desinguraja, had gone to the police station on the night of detention, they could hear the screams from inside, begging for forgiveness. While they waited, one of the policemen told them to bring a lungi to change the bloodstained clothes.

Desinguraja went to the victims’ house and bought some clothes, but since they were light-coloured, the police asked for dark-coloured ones. He then bought dark-coloured clothes and gave them to the police.

Police also asked the victims’ friends to arrange for a car to take them to court. In the car, one policeman sat in front, and Benicks, his father, and another policeman sat in the back. Since the victims had blood oozing out of their injuries from their rear-end, the cop took a bedsheet from the bag and spread it on the back seat of the car for them to sit on. After their deaths, the bedsheet with dried blood was handed over to the advocates.

“We got the fresh piece (victims), we’re getting trained by beating them,” one of the accused, Constable Murugan was heard saying, according to a witness statement by lawyer Manimaran who was at the police station trying to appeal to the cops to not assault the duo and let them go.

According to another prosecution witness, Ravishankar (Benick’s friend), he saw Jayaraj being pushed into the lock-up and Inspector Sridhar saying, “Only if we remand them will they learn a lesson.”

Another prosecution witness, Joseph, a relative of the victims, deposed before court that when he met the victims at the hospital, Jayaraj said he had been beaten more than 100 times, and his son had been beaten more than 250 times with a lathi and pipe.