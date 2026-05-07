EC, State response sought on PIL over transport, postal ballot lapses

A Division Bench comprising Justices S Sounthar and PB Balaji, after hearing the matter, directed the ECI and the state government to file their responses and adjourned the case to June for further hearing.

S Devadoss Gandhi Wilson (senior citizen, aged 61), a resident of Valasaravakkam, filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) before the Madras High Court. In his plea, he stated that government employees engaged in election duty and essential services, including transport staff, were unable to return to their hometowns and could not effectively utilise the postal ballot facility. In Chennai district alone, only 32,447 out of 52,047 postal votes were cast, leaving over 17,000 votes unpolled, the petitioner noted.