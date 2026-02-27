EC revises remuneration for poll duty after a decade, allocates Rs 95 cr

The State Election Department is compiling details of government officials to be deployed as presiding officers and polling officers across polling stations. Around 3.5 lakh government officials are expected to be appointed for election duty.

The Commission has approved 75,032 polling stations across the State, and remuneration has been revised for 3,45,160 polling personnel. Each polling station will have a presiding officer in charge of conducting the poll, assisted by three polling officers and one office assistant.