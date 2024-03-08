EC norm behind MDMK’s stand on symbol

CHENNAI: The MDMK has a valid reason for refusing to contest on DMK symbol or insisting that it would only contest on its ‘own’ symbol this time.

MDMK general secretary Vaiko’s stubbornness on the symbol issue seems motivated by the Election Commission of India (ECI) norms, which stipulate that a party must contest on its own symbol within six years.

The MDMK, which contested on DMK’s Rising Sun symbol in the 2021 Assembly polls and 2019 Parliamentary polls, must contest on its ‘own’ symbol within a year to retain its recognition.

The party would miss its opportunity to contest on its own symbol within the stipulated six-year period if it obliged the DMK and contested on the latter’s Rising Sun symbol again.

“This is the reason Vaiko has been adamant on the symbol issue. The MDMK negotiation team communicated its concern to the DMK seat sharing team, which was concerned about the victory quotient of the MDMK candidate. Our (DMK) leaders are worried about the MDMK securing the ‘top’ symbol from the ECI. There is no guarantee that it would get the same symbol. Even if it did, our Rising Sun is relatively very popular and it is easy to get our cadre to work effectively for it,” said a DMK senior, admitting that their high command has almost agreed to MDMK’s idea of allowing it to contest on its own symbol.

The DMK senior also conceded that the MDMK would forfeit its rights to claim tax concessions for donations received by the party if it loses its recognition. It is another reason for the MDMK insisting on contesting its own symbol.