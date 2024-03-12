EC issues notice to EPS over two leaves

CHENNAI: The Election Commission of India on Monday issued a notice to AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, seeking explanation regarding the petition filed by Suriyamoorthy, who reportedly demanded the Commission to freeze the symbol until all the pending cases regarding the symbol were disposed of.

The development ahead of the general election has gained significance as O Panneerselvam’s faction, which aligned with the BJP, vowed to freeze the symbol to teach a lesson to his bete noire (Palaniswami) for allegedly hijacking the party and expelling their leader

‘Regular procedure’

“There is nothing serious about the notice and it was a regular procedure of the EC. Whoever gives a complaint against any party, this is the procedure the Commission would resort to. It asks for an explanation and we will give a fitting one,” said a state level functionary of the AIADMK quoting the EC notification.

Another leader in the AIADMK said it was the handiwork of the betrayers OPS, who was associated with the saffron party and trying to take away their party symbol. “They will not succeed in it,” he said and noted that they have outgrown such gimmicks and tackle it legally.

“We are busy in alliance talks and selecting candidates. It (EC notification) is not a big deal. We will give disappointment and failures to our enemies and betrayers,” he quipped.

Freezing symbol?

OPS supporter and state secretary of election wing A Subburathinam said there is “all possibility of freezing the symbol,” and exposing Palaniswami and his coeteries. “It is the sign,” he said pointing out to the EC notification.

Without ruling out the EC notification as politically motivated, former MP of AIADMK KC Palanisamy said that Suriyamoorthy filed a fresh petition before the Commission on February 12 in connection with the row over the party symbol.

“The BJP and Panneerselvam are behind this. Otherwise, the Commission would have not issued such a notice to AIADMK general secretary at this crucial juncture,” he said and justified his claims by stating why the Commission was sitting on his petition filed in October 2023 till date.

It may be recalled that the original suit was filed by Suriyamoorthy asking the High Court to direct the EC to consider his petition.

The hearing of the case was scheduled on February 25. The Election Commission would submit the response from AIADMK before the High Court.

The Supreme Court had issued an interim order facilitating the AIADMK to field its candidate in the Two Leaves symbol in the Erode by poll. However, the Apex Court order would have no impact on the original suit.

“The outcome of the original suit can go either way. Nothing can be taken easily,” said the former AIADMK MP from Karur.