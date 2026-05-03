EC bars ministers from counting hubs

NAGERCOIL: The Election Commission has barred Union and State ministers from entering the vote-counting centres during the Assembly election counting, unless they are contesting candidates.
Only returning officers, assistants, observers, candidates, and their authorised agents will be allowed inside counting centres, and entry will be strictly based on valid identity cards, the Commission stated in its guidelines.
Officials and staff involved in counting are not permitted to carry mobile phones inside the centres. Uniformed police personnel may enter only upon invitation by the returning officer.