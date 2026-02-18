Tamil Nadu

EC announces election date for six Rajya Sabha seats from Tamil Nadu

The nomination process will begin on February 26, with the last date to submit nominations set for March 5. Candidates can withdraw their nominations until March 9.
Election Commission of India (ECI)
CHENNAI: The Election Commission has announced that elections for the six vacant Rajya Sabha seats from Tamil Nadu, along with 37 vacancies across the country, will be held on March 16.

The nomination process will begin on February 26, with the last date to submit nominations set for March 5. Candidates can withdraw their nominations until March 9.

The six Rajya Sabha members from Tamil Nadu: Thambidurai, G K Vasan, N R Elango, Kanimozhi Somu, Tiruchy Siva, and P Selvarasu, will complete their terms on April 2. Based on the current composition of the state assembly, the DMK is expected to secure four seats, while the AIADMK can win two seats.

AIADMK
Election Commission
Tamil Nadu
DMK
Rajya Sabha
Rajya Sabha seats

