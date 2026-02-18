EC announces election date for six Rajya Sabha seats from Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The Election Commission has announced that elections for the six vacant Rajya Sabha seats from Tamil Nadu, along with 37 vacancies across the country, will be held on March 16.
The nomination process will begin on February 26, with the last date to submit nominations set for March 5. Candidates can withdraw their nominations until March 9.
The six Rajya Sabha members from Tamil Nadu: Thambidurai, G K Vasan, N R Elango, Kanimozhi Somu, Tiruchy Siva, and P Selvarasu, will complete their terms on April 2. Based on the current composition of the state assembly, the DMK is expected to secure four seats, while the AIADMK can win two seats.