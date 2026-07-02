EC announces bypolls in Bihar, MP and Gujarat on July 30; suspense on Tamil Nadu continues

The bypolls will be held in Bankipur in Bihar, Datia in Madhya Pradesh and Manjalpur in Gujarat, the Commission said.

The vacancies arose following the resignation of BJP president Nitin Nabin as an MLA in Bihar, the disqualification of Madhya Pradesh Congress legislator Rajendra Bharti after his conviction in a fraud case, and the death of Gujarat BJP MLA Yogeshbhai Narandas Patel.