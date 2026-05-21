EB top staff in the dock for poll-time irregularities

Sources in TNEB said Chandrasekaran allegedly cleared several solar and wind power projects involving private firms during the time when the model code of conduct was in force from March 15 until the declaration of Assembly election results on May 4. He is accused of issuing no-objection certificates, feasibility and registration approvals, and letters of acceptance for certain projects without the knowledge or approval of senior TNEB and TNGECL officials.

Officials said Chandrasekaran was promoted as chief engineer of the NCES wing only recently. A majority of the alleged irregularities are said to have taken place when he was serving as superintendent engineer, and it was done allegedly in connivance with another senior official who retired last month.