EB top staff in the dock for poll-time irregularities

CHENNAI: In a crackdown on alleged irregularities in renewable energy project clearances, the Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Ltd (TNGECL) chief engineer P Chandrasekaran, who is also holding the additional charge of director, has been placed under suspension for allegedly approving solar and wind energy projects without the knowledge of senior officials while the model code of conduct was in force.
The suspension order was issued on Tuesday, coinciding with Electricity Minister R Nirmalkumar’s maiden visit to the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) headquarters, where he chaired a review meeting with senior officials in the presence of TNEB chairman J Radhakrishnan.
The suspension order dated May 19 said Chandrasekaran, chief engineer of the Non-Conventional Energy Sources (NCES) wing, was suspended citing “certain lapses and irregularities”. The order, however, did not elaborate on the allegations, stating that the details “cannot be furnished now in the larger public interest”.
Sources in TNEB said Chandrasekaran allegedly cleared several solar and wind power projects involving private firms during the time when the model code of conduct was in force from March 15 until the declaration of Assembly election results on May 4. He is accused of issuing no-objection certificates, feasibility and registration approvals, and letters of acceptance for certain projects without the knowledge or approval of senior TNEB and TNGECL officials.
Officials said Chandrasekaran was promoted as chief engineer of the NCES wing only recently. A majority of the alleged irregularities are said to have taken place when he was serving as superintendent engineer, and it was done allegedly in connivance with another senior official who retired last month.
Sources alleged that the inquiry into the alleged scam may even lead to an influential DMK leader, who controlled the department during the previous regime.
Sources indicated that action could also be initiated against several other officials allegedly linked to the irregular clearances.