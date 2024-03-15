EB sub-station near Sriperumbudur goes up in flames, power supply hit for one hour

CHENNAI: The EB sub-station in Pennalur village near Sriperumbudur caught fire on Thursday, affecting power supply for more than 20 villages. The Electricity Board Substation is located in Pennalur village near Sriperumbudur.

The power supply was distributed to villages including Irunkattukottai, Pennalur, Nemili, and Katarampakkam.

On Thursday around 2 pm the dry bushes near the transformer caught fire and it spread all around. The staff had to turn the power supply off to avoid further damage.

The Fire and rescue team from Irunkattukottai rushed to the spot and doused the fire before the electricity cable boxes and transformers got damaged. The Sriperumbudur police have registered a case.