EB contractors, suppliers under IT scanner

CHENNAI: Sleuths from the Income Tax department on Wednesday started carrying out raids and searches at the residences and premises belonging to certain contractors and suppliers of Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) and Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) in Chennai and across the state.

Sources said that the searches are being conducted at multiple locations across the state on the suspicion that those contractors and suppliers were evading taxes due to the income tax department.

The searches were targeted against the contractors and suppliers who are supplying various equipment to the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board. Searches were conducted at premises in Thoraipakkam, Ennore, Ponneri, beside over 30 locations elsewhere. The premises of a close aide of Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji were also searched.

It may be noted that Senthilbalaji was TN EB minister till he was arrested by enforcement directorate in June this year. Sources said that a number of premises raided by IT on Wednesday were linked to people who were believed to be close to the former minister.