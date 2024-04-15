EB consumers fret over order on addl connection

CHENNAI: The recent order by the Tamil Nadu Electricity Ombudsman requires consumers to submit their ration card or rental agreement to get a new domestic service connection for a newly built dwelling unit in an independent house.

This order may put consumers in a difficult situation as they are at the mercy of the assistant engineer. There are concerns among consumer activists that if a person refuses to pay a bribe, a Tangedco official could reject their application for a new connection, based on the TNEO’s order.

It all started when T Mani, a consumer residing in the Kanyakumari district, applied for a domestic electricity connection for a newly constructed dwelling unit on the first floor of his independent house in July 2023.

Even though his newly constructed dwelling unit met the distribution code condition of “physical and electrical segregation,” Tangedco officials rejected the application for non-submission of either a ration card if the new unit would be occupied by the family member or a rental agreement if it is let-out.

After the Consumer Grievance Redressal Forum, Kanniyakumari dismissed Mani’s petition against the rejection of the application, he filed an appeal against the order with the TNEO which also upheld Tangedco’s action of rejecting an application for a new service connection for not submitting a rental agreement.

The consumer pointed out that after the online application was filed, the officials inspected the premises thrice and acknowledged that the new dwelling unit has permanent physical and electrical segregation but refused to provide a new connection.

“Even after repeated explanations given to the concerned assistant engineer that asking the consumer to submit the rental agreement for a new unoccupied dwelling unit is a violation of the consumer’s rights. But the official rejected the application,” he said, adding that the official was confused over the documents required for providing a new connection and verifying the usage of the existing connection.

Tangedco alleged that the consumer was seeking a new connection to reduce his electricity bill by availing 100 free units through the second connection. It said that since the consumer opted for “own usage” in the application, it sought submission of either a rental agreement or a family card if the members of the same family were to occupy the new premises.

Citing the tariff order and the distribution code, TNEO said that to get an additional domestic connection under tariff category 1A, the consumer has to submit a separate ration card if the premises are to be occupied by a family member or a rental agreement for others.

“In this case, the consumer has to submit the rental agreement as they wanted to let out the dwelling unit for rent,” it said.

Activist S Neelakantapillai, who argued for Mani at the TNEO hearing, has written to the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission urging to take up the matter under suo motto and render justice to protect the consumers’ rights.

“This decision taken by the TNEO is against the principle of the fundamental rights of the Consumers. The time when the order released is highly damaged the reputation of the state government since the parliamentary election is underway,” he said, noting that there is no rule in the state government that a person cannot get an EB connection without a rental agreement or ration card for more than one house in his name though independent status is established.