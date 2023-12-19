EB bill payment deadline extended

CHENNAI: Electricity Minister Thangam Thennarasu on Monday announced relaxation for payment of energy bills to the flood-affected districts of Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari till January 2.

In a statement, the Minister said that the relaxation would apply to all consumers, including domestic, industries, MSMEs, and commercial.

All consumers whose last date of bill payment falls between December 18 and 30 could pay their bills by January 2.