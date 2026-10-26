EB assessor errs in reading meter, consumer forced to pay Rs 77,283

The Tamil Nadu Electricity Ombudsman has acknowledged that the billing error was entirely attributable to the officials, but refused to waive the revised charges, ruling that the consumer remains liable to pay for the electricity actually consumed.

In an order dated October 22, Electricity Ombudsman K Indirani upheld the Consumer Grievance Redressal Forum's (CGRF) decision rejecting a plea by Suja Thomas, a resident of Kerala who owns a property in Chennai, for a waiver or refund of the disputed amount. The ombudsman found that the assessor had recorded incorrect readings without physically inspecting the premises between March 2024 and September 2025.

Thomas's tenant had occupied the property during the period and paid the bi-monthly bills based on the readings recorded by the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (TNPDCL). The discrepancy came to light after the tenant vacated the premises in July 2025. A subsequent verification found that nearly 7,000 units of electricity consumption had not been accounted for in the bills over 11 billing cycles.

The department subsequently revised the assessment to Rs 76,907 based on data downloaded from the meter. With Rs 376 towards current consumption charges for November 2025, the total demand stood at Rs 77,283. The consumer had also paid Rs 4,000 with an earlier bill, which the Ombudsman found was separately reflected in the consumer ledger.