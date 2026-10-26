EB assessor errs in reading meter, consumer forced to pay Rs 77,283

CHENNAI: A consumer has been left to bear electricity charges of Rs 77,283 accumulated over 20 months because an electricity board assessor failed to record meter readings correctly, even though the consumer had paid every bill issued during the period.
The Tamil Nadu Electricity Ombudsman has acknowledged that the billing error was entirely attributable to the officials, but refused to waive the revised charges, ruling that the consumer remains liable to pay for the electricity actually consumed.
In an order dated October 22, Electricity Ombudsman K Indirani upheld the Consumer Grievance Redressal Forum's (CGRF) decision rejecting a plea by Suja Thomas, a resident of Kerala who owns a property in Chennai, for a waiver or refund of the disputed amount. The ombudsman found that the assessor had recorded incorrect readings without physically inspecting the premises between March 2024 and September 2025.
Thomas's tenant had occupied the property during the period and paid the bi-monthly bills based on the readings recorded by the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (TNPDCL). The discrepancy came to light after the tenant vacated the premises in July 2025. A subsequent verification found that nearly 7,000 units of electricity consumption had not been accounted for in the bills over 11 billing cycles.
The department subsequently revised the assessment to Rs 76,907 based on data downloaded from the meter. With Rs 376 towards current consumption charges for November 2025, the total demand stood at Rs 77,283. The consumer had also paid Rs 4,000 with an earlier bill, which the Ombudsman found was separately reflected in the consumer ledger.
Arguing that the accumulation of arrears was caused entirely by the department, Thomas sought a complete waiver and a refund of the amounts already paid, or reassessment at a lower tariff. She told the ombudsman that her former tenant had refused to pay the arrears, leaving her to shoulder the financial burden for electricity consumed by someone else.
The ombudsman, however, held that the error in recording the readings did not extinguish the consumer's liability to pay for the actual electricity consumed. The revised assessment was based on the meter's downloaded data, the applicable slab-wise tariff and credit for payments already made, the order said.
The TNPDCL informed the ombudsman that the meter was in good working condition and that the error arose solely from the incorrect assessment and recording of readings. It also said the assessor responsible for the error had been placed under suspension and departmental action initiated against the officials concerned.
The department argued that, under the Tamil Nadu Electricity Supply Code, the registered consumer remained liable for the charges, particularly as advance intimation about leasing out the premises had not been given. It had allowed the revised amount to be paid in six monthly instalments.
The ombudsman noted that the CGRF had found that the assessor short-assessed consumption without physically inspecting the premises and had directed the department to take appropriate action against the staff concerned. However, it had rejected the consumer's request for a waiver.