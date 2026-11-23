CHENNAI: After going through an unusually dry spell of more than a week despite it being the main monsoon season, Chennai received light to moderate rain in several parts of the city on Monday thanks to an easterly trough stretching from the southwest Bay of Bengal.
According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, wet weather accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds of 40–50 kmph will continue across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal through November 27.
The weather department said heavy rain is likely over Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Puducherry, and Karaikal on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, and most western, central, and southern districts are likely to get moderate showers accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds at a few places.
Moderate rain will continue across Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Namakkal, Karur, Tiruchy, Perambalur, and Ariyalur on November 25, while heavy rainfall will lash Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Theni, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, and Karaikal.
Similarly, heavy rain is likely over Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, and Theni, while moderate rain will persist in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Namakkal, Karur, Tiruchy, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, and Kanniyakumari districts of Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry and Karaikal on November 26.
On November 27, heavy rain is likely in isolated spots in the Nilgiris and the ghat areas of Coimbatore and Theni. Moderate showers are expected over Tirupur, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Namakkal, Karur, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, and Kanniyakumari districts.
The weather activity will gradually ease over the weekend, with moderate rain expected at a few places across the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur, and southern districts.