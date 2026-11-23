According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, wet weather accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds of 40–50 kmph will continue across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal through November 27.

The weather department said heavy rain is likely over Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Puducherry, and Karaikal on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, and most western, central, and southern districts are likely to get moderate showers accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds at a few places.

Moderate rain will continue across Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Namakkal, Karur, Tiruchy, Perambalur, and Ariyalur on November 25, while heavy rainfall will lash Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Theni, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, and Karaikal.