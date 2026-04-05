Easter celebrations commence at Velankanni's Basilica of Our Lady of Good Health, thousands join prayers

Bishop Stephen Antony Pillai of the Thoothukudi Diocese, while speaking on the significance of Easter Sunday, noted that Christians celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ on this day. He emphasised that the occasion provides profound meaning and hope to those who are struggling in their daily lives. "After the Passion and Death of our Lord Jesus Christ, we are celebrating the Feast of the Resurrection. Resurrection is something extraordinary, a Feast of the Church. It is because of the Resurrection that Christians are very happy. They believe in the Resurrection. It is not only Jesus who rises from the dead, but also Christians will be raised from the dead one day. That is the faith," said Pillai. "It is a Feast of Love. It is a Feast of Victory. It gives meaning to the people who struggle for their lives. If the people sometimes fail, they are in despair, they are desperate, they lose their hope. But Jesus, because He rose from the dead, He remains a sign of hope for all the people who are suffering, who are ill in their hearts.

For the man who has hope in Jesus, even defeat will become a victory for him. So also, you people who believe in Jesus, He will do everything for you. He will heal you," added Pillai. In Tirunelveli, the festival was also observed at Sacred Heart Church, Udaiyarpatti, where devotees held burning candles during Easter services as a symbol of Christ's light guiding them to a new life. Easter is one of the most significant festivals in the Christian calendar, commemorating the resurrection of Jesus Christ. According to Christian belief, Jesus rose from the dead on the third day following his crucifixion.