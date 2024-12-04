East Coast Railway to operate extra special trains to clear passenger rush

CHENNAI: East Coast Railway has notified the extension of the periodicity of two pairs of special trains to clear the extra rush of passengers.

1. The services of Train No. 08311 Sambalpur – Erode special leaving Sambalpur at 11.35 am on Wednesdays and reaching Erode at 8.30 pm the next day will be extended to run on December 11, 18, 25; January 1, 8, 15, 22, 29; February 5, 12, 19, 26 and March 5 (13 Services).

2. In the return direction Train No. 08312 Erode - Sambalpur Express special leaving Erode at 2.45 pm on Fridays and reaching Sambalpur at 11.15 pm the following day will be extended to run on December 13, 20, 27; January 3, 10, 17, 24, 31; February 7, 14, 21, 28 and March 7 (13 Services), a release issued by Southern Railway (SR) said.

3. Train No. 08557 Visakhapatnam—Chennai Egmore special leaves Visakhapatnam at 7.00 pm on Saturdays and arrives at Chennai Egmore at 8.45 am the following day will be extended to run on December 7, 14, 21, 28; January 4, 11, 18, 25; February 1, 8, 15, 22 and March 1 (13 Services).

4. Train No. 08558 Chennai Egmore - Visakhapatnam special leaving Chennai Egmore at 10.30 am on Sundays and reaching Visakhapatnam at 10.35 pm, the next day will be extended to run on December 8, 15, 22, and 29; January 5, 12, 19, 26; February 2, 9, 16, 23 and March 2 (13 Services).

There would be no change in the timings, stoppages, and composition of the trains. Advance Reservation for the above special trains is open from Southern Railway End