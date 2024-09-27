East Coast Railway to add temporary coaches in these express trains; check here

CHENNAI: East Coast Railway has notified temporary augmentation of the following express trains during October and November to clear waitlisted passengers.

1. Train No. 12830 Bhubaneswar-Dr MGR Chennai Central Superfast Express leaving Bhubaneswar from October 3 to November 14 would be augmented with a general second class coach.

2. Train No. 12829 Dr MGR Chennai Central-Bhubaneswar Superfast Express leaving Dr MGR Chennai Central from October 4 to November 15 would be augmented with a general second class coach.

3. Train No. 12898 Bhubaneswar-Puducherry Superfast Express leaving Bhubaneswar from October 1 to November 12 would be augmented with a general second class coach.

4. Train No. 12897 Puducherry-Bhubaneswar Superfast Express leaving Puducherry from October 2 to November 13 would be augmented with a general second class coach.

5. Train No. 20896 Bhubaneswar-Ramanathapuram Superfast Express leaving Bhubaneswar from October 4 to November 15 and Train No. 20895 Ramanathapuram-Bhubaneswar Superfast Express leaving Ramanathapuram from October 6 to November 17 on Sundays would be augmented with a general second class coach each.

6. Train No. 08311 Sambalpur-Erode Special leaving Sambalpur from October 2 to October 30 (Wednesdays) and Train No 08312 Erode-Sambalpur Special leaving Erode from October 4 to November 1 (Fridays) would be augmented with One AC Three Tier & One Sleeper Class Coach each, a release issued by Southern Railway said.

7. Train No. 12845 Bhubaneswar-SMVT Bengaluru Superfast Express via Katpadi & Jolarpettai leaving Bhubaneswar from October 6 to November 17 and Train No 12846 SMVT Bengaluru-Bhubaneswar Superfast Express via Jolarpettai & Katpadi leaving SMVT Bengaluru from October 7 to November 18 (Mondays) would be augmented with a General Second Class Coach each, the release added.