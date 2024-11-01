CHENNAI: East Coast Railway has notified temporary augmentation of the following express trains to clear extra rush of waitlisted passengers, said a Southern Railway statement.

Train no 08557 Visakhapatnam-Chennai Egmore special on November 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30, and Train no 08558 Chennai Egmore-Visakhapatnam special on November 3, 10, 17, 24, and December 1 would be added with one AC three-tier economy coach and one sleeper class coach.

Train no 08539 Visakhapatnam-Kollam special on November 6, 13, 20, and 27, and Train no 08540 Kollam-Visakhapatnam special on November 7, 14, 21, and 28 would be augmented with one AC three-tier economy coach and one sleeper class coach, added the statement.