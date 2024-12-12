East Central Railway announces cancellation of two pairs of trains in December 2024

CHENNAI: East Central Railway (ECR) has notified the cancellation of the following two pairs of express trains due to the unavailability of rakes at their end.

1. Train no 03325 Dhanbad – Coimbatore (weekly) Express operated on Wednesdays and train no 03326 Coimbatore – Dhanbad Express operated on Saturdays would be cancelled from December 18 to 25 (two trips) and December 21 to 28, respectively.

2. Train no 03251 Danapur – SMVT Bengaluru Special (bi-weekly) operated on Sundays and Mondays and train no 03252 SMVT Bengaluru – Danapur Special operated on Tuesdays and Wednesdays would be cancelled from December 15 to 30 and December 17 to January 1, 2025 (six trips), respectively, a released issued by Southern Railway said, advising passengers to note the changes and plan their journeys accordingly.