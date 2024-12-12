East Central Railway announces cancellation of two pairs of trains in December 2024
East Central Railway (ECR) has notified the cancellation of the following two pairs of express trains due to the unavailability of rakes at their end.
CHENNAI: East Central Railway (ECR) has notified the cancellation of the following two pairs of express trains due to the unavailability of rakes at their end.
1. Train no 03325 Dhanbad – Coimbatore (weekly) Express operated on Wednesdays and train no 03326 Coimbatore – Dhanbad Express operated on Saturdays would be cancelled from December 18 to 25 (two trips) and December 21 to 28, respectively.
2. Train no 03251 Danapur – SMVT Bengaluru Special (bi-weekly) operated on Sundays and Mondays and train no 03252 SMVT Bengaluru – Danapur Special operated on Tuesdays and Wednesdays would be cancelled from December 15 to 30 and December 17 to January 1, 2025 (six trips), respectively, a released issued by Southern Railway said, advising passengers to note the changes and plan their journeys accordingly.